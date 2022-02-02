Tom Holland admitted he was nervous to meet his Uncharted costar Mark Wahlberg for the first time — and a misinterpreted gift made the situation all the more awkward.

While promoting his live-action video game film with Wahlberg in a virtual interview with Access Hollywood published Tuesday, Holland shared that he thought a massage gun that Wahlberg gifted him was a self-pleasure device ("It's Hollywood, baby!").

Holland recounted meeting his new costar at Wahlberg's home in Los Angeles, noting that he was "of course" nervous since he's been a "huge fan" of the action star, who has had "such an incredible career varying from all types of different types of movies." Within a few minutes of meeting, however, Holland says he "realized if we got the chance to work together, we'd be fast friends."

"Mark Wahlberg was kind enough to give me a massage gun after I left his house in L.A. and he drove me back to my hotel," Holland said, adding, "I was confused as to what kind of massage gun this was, having never seen one before, and I thought it was the type of self-pleasure."

Holland said he thought Wahlberg might be giving him a lift back home for "reasons other than just being a gentleman," quipping, "I didn't know you. It's Hollywood, baby. Who knows what's gonna happen?"

UNCHARTED Mark Wahlberg and Tom Holland in 'Uncharted' | Credit: Clay Enos/Columbia Pictures

A bewildered Wahlberg explained that the gift was prompted by previous discussions about fitness and working out, calling the device one of the "best massage guns out there."

"I was like, 'I want to gift you one. This would be great for your recovery and everything else,'" Wahlberg said. "And he's just kind of looking at me. . . I can't believe this whole time you were thinking that, and I'm just trying to have a conversation with you talking about your family and talking about my kids."

Wahlberg added, "Gotta get your head outta the gutter, buddy."

Watch Holland and Wahlberg's full interview above.

