Tom Holland pitched a James Bond origin movie but 'it didn't work'

Tom Holland has been talking about his desire to play James Bond for a while now, so much that his Spider-Man costar Jacob Batalon mentioned it in Holland's GQ profile from November. ("He talks about being James Bond a lot. A lot a lot.") And it turns out the 25-year-old British actor went as far as to pitch a Bond movie, though it didn't end up happening.

"I had a meeting, after or during Spider-Man 2 [Far From Home], with Sony to pitch this idea of a young Bond film that I'd come up with," Holland told Total Film. "It was the origin story of James Bond. It didn't really make sense. It didn't work. It was the dream of a young kid, and I don't think the Bond estate were particularly interested."

The good news is that those conversations led him to Uncharted, the movie adaptation of the popular video game series that stars Holland as treasure-hunter Nathan Drake.

"The idea of a young Bond film sparked this idea, in turn, that you could do a Nathan Drake story as an origin story, rather than as an addition to the games. And that opened a conversation," he said.

Tom Holland

Holland spoke to press in the past about his love for Bond and his dream of taking on Agent 007.

"Ultimately, as a young British lad who loves cinema, I'd love to be James Bond. So, you know, I'm just putting that out there," he notably told Variety last February. "I look pretty good in a suit."

Daniel Craig finished his five-film run as Bond with last year's No Time to Die. Franchise producer Barbara Broccoli told BBC Radio 4's Today that the 007 gatekeepers would start "thinking about the future" of the character in 2022, while her producing partner Michael G. Wilson remarked, "Those are big shoes to fill."

Holland, coming off of box-office-dominating Spider-Man: No Way Home, still has a busy slate beyond Uncharted. He'll star as Fred Astaire in an upcoming biopic, and Spider-Man movie producer Amy Pascal said last year that Sony and Marvel are already developing another Spidey trilogy for Holland.

