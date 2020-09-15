Tom Holland did not know Jake Gyllenhaal was a producer on his new movie

Spider-Man: Far From Home costars Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal like to act like they're best buds. But, if they're really so friendly, how come Holland didn't know that Gyllenhaal was one of the producers on Netflix's period drama The Devil All the Time, whose stars include Robert Pattinson, Sebastian Stan, and one Thomas Stanley Holland?

"Yeah, funny story," Holland told EW in July. "When Jake and I were working together on Spidey 2, he was asking me what I was going to do next. I pitched him this movie and he was like, 'Wait a minute, I’m producing that movie.' And I was like, Well, I’m in that movie.' I guess someone had like messed up in the email and didn't tell us that each of us were part of the film."

The Devil All the Time details the lives of a particularly ill-fated Ohio-dwelling clan in the years after World War II. The film also stars Bill Skarsgard, Riley Keough, Jason Clarke, Haley Bennett, Eliza Scanlen, Harry Melling, and Mia Wasikowska, and is directed by Simon Killer and Christine filmmaker Antonio Campos.

"I met Antonio probably about two years before we started production," said Holland. "We went for a coffee, and I’d seen his film Christine and I was a massive fan of that, and I remember just saying to my agent, 'When this guy is going into production on something I’d love to get a look at the script, and if there’s a role for me, I’d love to get an audition.'"

Holland plays Arvin Russell, the troubled son of Skarsgard's military veteran.

"He is an angry kid," he says. "As an actor, I’m always looking for things to challenge me. I’m always looking for characters that are different and diverse and unique. I’m also looking for a director who I think can put me in a position I haven’t been in before. So, I guess for me it was the challenge of doing a different accent, playing the rural class kid, a period film, a new director. Everything ticked the boxes for me."

Image zoom Glen Wilson/Netflix

Holland was talking to EW from Berlin where he was shooting the action-adventure films Uncharted, one of the first movies to start filming after the outbreak of the coronavirus.

"Mark Wahlberg and I are basically going on this swashbuckling adventure around the world and it’s a lot of fun," he said. "It’s the type of movie I grew up watching, it’s the type of movie I always wanted to make. Obviously, safety is paramount and keeping the virus contained is our main priority. I've got to tell you, I'm so happy and chuffed to be back at work. It’s a real joy to be back."

The Devil All the Time debuts Wednesday on Netflix. Watch the film's trailer above.