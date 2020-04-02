Tom Holland challenges Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds to put on their shirts the hard way

Image zoom Victor Chavez/Getty Images

As if push-ups weren't hard enough, Tom Holland is helping spread a new physical challenge via Instagram that makes putting clothes on during quarantine even more of a chore.

On Wednesday, the Spider-Man: Far From Home actor was nominated by another former West End Billy Elliot to do a challenge where he had to put on a t-shirt while upside down, in a handstand.

While it took him a minute, the actor finally got his shirt on to then nominate his Far From Home co-star Jake Gyllenhaal, Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds, and his best friend Harrison Osterfield.

While Gyllenhaal showed some confusion at first to what the challenge entailed, the star quite easily slipped his Russ & Daughters t-shirt right on while in a one arm handstand.

Reynolds shared Gyllenhaal's confusion towards the challenge, with a decidedly different result than the slightly younger Gyllenhaal.

?s=20

Speaking for the majority of those who watched Holland's challenge without the physical training it takes to play a superhero, Reynolds looked into his camera bewildered, and simply replied "No."

Related content: