Tom Holland confirms he will indeed be tapping into Fred Astaire biopic

Tom Holland may be all tied up in the web of Spider-Man, what with Spider-Man: No Way Home set to swing into theaters in time for the holidays, but the 25-year-old Brit will soon be sinking his acting chops into another graceful high-flyer.

Holland confirmed he'll be playing Fred Astaire, the legendary actor, dancer, and singer, who, with Ginger Rogers, helped take cinema-goers' minds off the troubles of the Great Depression with their fancy footwork in a series of classic musicals.

Tom Holland Tom Holland | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The actor's name was tied to the role in a November GQ profile, in which producer Amy Pascal's Spidey sense was tingling over the possible casting. But at the time, that was just a rumor.

And now it isn't.

"Oh, I am playing Fred Astaire," Holland told an AP reporter at the London premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home. "The script came in a week ago. I haven't read it yet; they haven't given it to me."

The script happens to be in the hands of Pascal, who, lucky gal, FaceTimed Holland while he was "in the bath."

The role of Fred Astaire might be a natural fit for Holland. The young actor started his career in 2008 on the London stage, starring in Billy Elliott the Musical, based on the 2000 film of the same name, about a boy who just wants to dance.

And lest we forget, Tom broke out the choreo — and the fishnets — for Rihanna's "Umbrella" on a now-legendary episode of Lip Sync Battle, channeling both RiRi and Gene Kelly.

With that range, he just might have Astaire on lock. Now if we could only get his girlfriend, Dancing with the Stars second-place champion, Zendaya involved somehow... the internet would probably implode.

