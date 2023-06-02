Tom Holland doesn't actually appear in his favorite Spider-Man film

The actor is dishing out some high praise for another friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

Tom Holland has starred in three solo Spider-Man films and MCU juggernauts like Infinity War and Endgame, but he's nowhere to be found in his favorite onscreen adaptation of the famed web-slinger.

The actor revealed that, in his opinion, the coveted title for Best Spider-Man Film actually belongs to 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

"I think the first Spider-Verse movie is the best Spider-Man movie that's ever been made," Holland said while on the red carpet for his upcoming Apple+ TV series The Crowded Room on Thursday. "I am so proud of everyone involved."

"I couldn't go because I'm here working, but I'm incredibly proud of them," he said. "I'm excited for the second one. I'm sure it will live up to every expectation, and I can't wait to see it."

Tom Holland at the premiere of "The Crowded Room" held at the Museum of Modern Art on June 1, 2023 Tom Holland | Credit: Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty

"Are we going to make another movie? Of course we are," she told the outlet. "We're in the process, but the writers strike, nobody is working during the strike. We're all being supporters and whenever they get themselves together, we'll get started."

Her confirmation echoes what Marvel president Kevin Feige told EW about the future of the friendly neighborhood superhero back in February. "All I will say is that we have the story," he teased. "We have big ideas for that, and our writers are just putting pen to paper now."

