The actors came together to promote the home release of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

It's about time! You don't reunite Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire with Tom Holland as alt-reality Peter Parkers if you're not going to recreate the iconic Spider-Man meme. Fortunately, that moment has finally arrived.

To promote the home release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Sony and Marvel have released an image of all three stars in their respective Spidey suits pointing at each other.

"And now, for the moment we've all been waiting for…" reads a tweet from the studio. Though it could have been referring to the home release information, this image is still absolute gold.

"Of course, we got THE meme," reads a separate tweet from Marvel.

Spider-man Meme comes to life Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire recreated the Spider-Man pointing meme. | Credit: Sony (2)

The original meme is based on an image from the episode "Double Identity" from the 1960s Spider-Man cartoon. In it, the wall-crawler comes face-to-face with a Spider-Man copycat. The scene has sparked many variations, including one from the makers of 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, who offered their own take in the end credits of the movie.

The events of Spider-Man: No Way Home features Holland's Peter asking Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to cast a spell to make the world forget about his superhero identity. However, the magic backfires and instead summons figures from the multiverse who know the secret. They include Garfield and Maguire's past cinematic iterations of Spider-Man, as well as villains from their movies, like Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin and Jamie Foxx's Electro.

The film will debut on digital on March 22 and on 4K UHD and Blu-ray on April 12. But you can enjoy the meme brought to life for free right now.

Bonus: This recreation might also help solve the mystery of which Spider-Man actor wore a fake butt while making the movie… but that's a story for another time.

