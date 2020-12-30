Tom Hanks is sporting a new look for his latest role — and he's not too happy about it.

While appearing on The Graham Norton Show, the Oscar winner (very briefly) showed off the "horrible haircut" he had to get for Baz Luhrmann's upcoming Elvis Presley biopic, which Hanks is currently filming in Australia. What's so horrible about it, you ask? Well, it's less a haircut than a hair loss.

Yep, Hanks is bald for the movie, in which he's playing Presley's notoriously controlling manager Colonel Tom Parker. (Austin Butler is playing the King.) Production on the movie was halted way back in March, when Hanks became one of the first celebrities to test positive for COVID-19.

"I just scared the children, I want to apologize," Hanks quipped after flashing his shaved dome.

The Oscar winner actually rocked this look before, during his opening monologue for Saturday Night Live's first at-home episode in April. At the time, his hair was growing back after he had shaved it. "It does save time in the shower, so maybe we should all do it," he joked during the monologue.

Hanks' latest film, the Western News of the World, is currently playing in select theaters, with a VOD release to follow on Jan. 15, 2021.