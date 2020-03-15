Tom Hanks thanks 'helpers' during coronavirus quarantine with inspiration from Fred Rogers

Image zoom Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson shared their gratitude for those in Australia helping them cope while under quarantine for the Coronavirus, with a little assistance from Fred Rogers. Hanks shared a photo on social media showing off two slices of toast slathered with vegemite, a dark brown spread made from leftover brewers' yeast extract with various vegetable and spice additives.

"Thanks to the Helpers," he posted on Sunday. "Let’s take care of ourselves and each other. Hanx"

Rogers, who Hanks portrayed last year in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood to much acclaim, shared a story about how his mother reminded him that in times of tragedy and anxiety.

"Look for the helpers," Rogers quoted his mother. "You can always find people who are helping."

Hanks and Wilson confirmed they'd tested positive while Down Under where Hanks was set to begin work on Baz Luhrmann's as yet untitled Elvis Presley biopic, in the role of the singer's manager Colonel Tom Parker. The film was in pre-production on Australia's Gold Coast before it was halted due to Hanks' diagnosis.

Luhrmann and his family have gone voluntarily into quarantine after coming into contact with Hanks and Wilson.

Related Content: