Tom Hanks, a very good dog, and a robot are on an epic journey in Finch first look

Tom Hanks is about to find out in his new film Finch, which Apple Original Films debuted the first look for on Thursday. The photo, which can be viewed below, features Hanks' character in action alongside his dog, Goodyear, and a robot. Apple also announced that the film, which previously went by the name Bios, will hit Apple TV+ on Friday, Nov. 5.

The sci-fi film follows Hanks' Finch, a robotics engineer and one of the few survivors of a cataclysmic solar event that has left the world a wasteland. Per the official synopsis, Finch has been living in an underground bunker for a decade, and has built a world of his own that he shares with his dog, Goodyear. He creates a robot, played by Caleb Landry Jones, to watch over Goodyear when he no longer can. As the trio embarks on a perilous journey into a desolate American West, Finch strives to show his creation, who names himself Jeff, the joy and wonder of what it means to be alive. Their road trip is paved with both challenges and humor, as it's as difficult for Finch to goad Jeff and Goodyear to get along as it is for him to manage the dangers of the new world.