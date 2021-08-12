Tom Hanks, a very good dog, and a robot are on an epic journey in Finch first look
The film hits Apple TV+ on Nov. 5.
Dogs might be man's best friend, but what about a robot's?
Tom Hanks is about to find out in his new film Finch, which Apple Original Films debuted the first look for on Thursday. The photo, which can be viewed below, features Hanks' character in action alongside his dog, Goodyear, and a robot. Apple also announced that the film, which previously went by the name Bios, will hit Apple TV+ on Friday, Nov. 5.
The sci-fi film follows Hanks' Finch, a robotics engineer and one of the few survivors of a cataclysmic solar event that has left the world a wasteland. Per the official synopsis, Finch has been living in an underground bunker for a decade, and has built a world of his own that he shares with his dog, Goodyear. He creates a robot, played by Caleb Landry Jones, to watch over Goodyear when he no longer can. As the trio embarks on a perilous journey into a desolate American West, Finch strives to show his creation, who names himself Jeff, the joy and wonder of what it means to be alive. Their road trip is paved with both challenges and humor, as it's as difficult for Finch to goad Jeff and Goodyear to get along as it is for him to manage the dangers of the new world.
Miguel Sapochnik (Game of Thrones, True Detective) directs from an original screenplay by Craig Luck, making his feature-film writing debut, and Ivor Powell.
The film was originally slated for release in October of last year, before moving to April 2021, as part of the ever-evolving pandemic release date carousel. With its new Nov. 5 date, the film sets itself up for prime awards season real estate, joining other Apple hopefuls including CODA, The Tragedy of Macbeth, and more.
