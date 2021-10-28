Tom Hanks captured on video crashing yet another couple's wedding

A couple recently got the surprise of their life — and the best wedding present ever — when Tom Hanks crashed their wedding day. The Oscar-winning actor showed up at the beach by Santa Monica Pier, where Diciembre and Tashia Farries were celebrating their big day and posing for photos.

Tom Hanks Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In an Instagram video, Hanks can be seen approaching the couple and yelling "get out!" when he learns that a wedding is taking place. While shaking hands with the couple and taking photos with their one-year-old daughter, guests can be heard excitedly saying "It's Woody from Toy Story!" in the background.

Hanks took his time chatting and hanging out. "He said he noticed the ceremony and gave us many compliments and just said we looked beautiful," Tashia Farries told NCB's Today. "He gave us love advice and was just so positive and humble."

Hanks is somewhat known for crashing weddings, as this isn't the first (or even second) time the affable actor has shown up during an event. In 2018, he responded to an Alabama couple's wedding invitation and in 2016, he surprised a couple getting married in Central Park while out for a jog, even asking if he could officiate the ceremony. In 2008, he also escorted a bride to her church wedding while filming Angels and Demons in Italy.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.