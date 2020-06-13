Tom Hanks' sci-fi film Bios pushed to 2021

The news comes on the heels of Wonder Woman 1984 jumping ship from its August release on to Bios' original October launch date.

Tom Hanks' sci-fi dog movie Bios is officially moving to 2021.

The film, which was originally slated for release Oct. 2, has been pushed to April 16, 2021, after news broke earlier Friday that Wonder Woman 1984 was jumping ship from its August release date to that Oct. 2 date.

In the sci-fi flick, Hanks stars as Finch, a robotics engineer and one of the few survivors of a cataclysmic solar event that has left the world a wasteland. When he becomes terminally ill, he creates a robot (played by Get Out's Caleb Landry Jones) to watch over his beloved dog, Goodyear.

The trio then embark on a perilous journey into a desolate American West, during which Finch strives to show his creation what it means to be human and how to take care of his dog, who also must learn to adapt to his new master.

Miguel Sapochnik (Game of Thrones, True Detective), directs from an original screenplay by Craig Luck, making his feature-film writing debut, and Ivor Powell.

In addition to Hanks and Jones, Bios also stars Laura Harrier, Samira Wiley, and Skeet Ulrich.