Tom Hanks' A League of Their Own baseball uniform is up for auction

Lost out on the Midsommar May Queen dress ? Not to worry — more wearable movie memorabilia (though of a rather different stripe) is up for auction.

You can now place a bid on the baseball uniform worn by Tom Hanks , as the disgruntled, alcoholic manager Jimmy Dugan (he of "There's no crying in baseball!" fame), in 1992's A League of Their Own . The uniform, part of the Lelands Spring Classic Auction, includes the jersey, pants, cap, belt and leggings Hanks wore on set.

With 22 days left in the auction as of this writing, the bidding on Hanks' uniform has already risen above $4,000. There may be no crying in baseball, but it's probably alright to cry (at least in the privacy of your own home) if you lose this auction.