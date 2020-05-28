Tom Hanks' A League of Their Own baseball uniform is up for auction
Lost out on the Midsommar May Queen dress? Not to worry — more wearable movie memorabilia (though of a rather different stripe) is up for auction.
You can now place a bid on the baseball uniform worn by Tom Hanks, as the disgruntled, alcoholic manager Jimmy Dugan (he of "There's no crying in baseball!" fame), in 1992's A League of Their Own. The uniform, part of the Lelands Spring Classic Auction, includes the jersey, pants, cap, belt and leggings Hanks wore on set.
A League of Their Own tells the story of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, a real-life women's baseball league created during World War II. The film also stars Geena Davis, Madonna, and Rosie O'Donnell as players on the Rockford Peaches, the team managed by Hanks' Dugan. A TV adaptation of the film for Amazon Prime Video is currently in the works, with Abbi Jacobson and The Good Place's D’Arcy Carden to star.
With 22 days left in the auction as of this writing, the bidding on Hanks' uniform has already risen above $4,000. There may be no crying in baseball, but it's probably alright to cry (at least in the privacy of your own home) if you lose this auction.
