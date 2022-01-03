Tom Felton jokingly takes credit for Weasley twin mix-up in Harry Potter reunion special: 'It was my doing'

Someone behind the new Harry Potter reunion special must've been fooling around with the Confundus Charm because audiences spotted another editing goof in it — but this one may be cosmic retribution for the Weasley twins. At least that's the spirit in which actor Oliver Phelps is taking it.

Fans watching Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts on HBO Max this past weekend noticed that when identifying them on screen, the special mistakenly swapped the names of Phelps and his twin brother, James, who together played identical Weasley pranksters George and Fred,

Draco Malfoy actor Tom Felton, getting in on the fun, jokingly took credit for the flub.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part I The Phelps twins as Fred and George Weasley in 'Harry Potter and the Death Hallows — Part 1' | Credit: Warner Bros.

"I guess after all those pranks over the years somebody decided to get their revenge," Phelps wrote in an Instagram post Sunday that included photographic evidence of the switcheroo. "It was fantastic to be part of the HP reunion. Hope you all enjoyed it. #ReturnToHogwarts."

"It was my doing :) #weaslebee #returntohogwarts," Felton replied in the comments, using a snake emoji to symbolize Slytherin House and the "Weaslebee" insult Draco once lobbed at Ron Weasley in 2004's Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

Harry Potter fans also pointed out that Return to Hogwarts accidentally used a childhood photo of actress Emma Roberts among the archived materials instead of Emma Watson, who starred as Hermione Granger in the films. The producers of the special chalked it up to "an editing mistake of a mislabeled photograph" in a statement to EW.

This latest slip-up is all old hat for the Weasleys, though. Their introduction into the Potter franchise with 2001's Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone features a scene in which the duo make their mom, Molly Weasley (Julia Mary Walters), think that she mixed up their names. They scamper off through the portal to Platform 9 3/4 before she gets a chance to smack them.

So, cosmic retribution, indeed.

Return to Hogwarts is streaming now on HBO Max.

