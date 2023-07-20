The Harry Potter star shared an image of Draco Malfoy twinning with Barbie's Ken, Ryan Gosling.

Slytherken? Tom Felton jokes that he's 'kind of pissed' about not getting a Barbie callback

Could Ken ever be a Slytherin?

Harry Potter star Tom Felton made a pretty compelling case Wednesday with a humorous Instagram post comparing his devious Hogwarts alter ego, Draco Malfoy, to Ryan Gosling's equally blond himbo Ken in the new Barbie movie.

The split photo features Draco on one side sporting his black and green Slytherin attire, platinum locks, and an unimpressed expression; on the other side is a similarly scowling Ken, wearing a jacket adorned with the letter K and holding a sparkly wine glass.

"Kind of pissed I never got a callback," Felton, 35, wrote in the caption. He also added the hashtag "#sLYTHERKen."

Felton's tongue-in-cheek post got the comments section going with comparisons between Malfoy and the famous Mattel doll. Fans were quick to agree with Felton's insistence that he and Gosling as their respective characters channeled some similar vibes.

"You're Harry's ken," one follower commented.

Another bestowed a nickname on Felton: "DraKen."

But while the two may strike some of the same poses, their two personalities couldn't be more different.

Gosling has been promoting his particular brand of "Kenergy" throughout the many stops on the Barbie press tour, highlighting Ken's affable demeanor and effervescence. Draco, of course, has always been better known for his scheming ways and sour attitude.

In any case, moviegoers will be able to decide for themselves whether Felton would have made a good Ken when Barbie hits theaters Friday.

