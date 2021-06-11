Tom Felton reunited with his Harry Potter son at In the Heights screening

When they ended up seated next to each other, the two Malfoy actors took a reunion photo.

The Malfoy family may not have been together on screen for very long, but even so familial bonds can last a long time. So when Harry Potter star Tom Felton ran into his on-screen son Bertie Gilbert at a London screening of In the Heights this week, they had no choice but to take a photo together.

"When Draco sat next to Scorpius. Completely by chance!" Felton wrote on Instagram. Throwing in a Slytherin snake emoji for good measure, he added, "was such a lovely coincidence before sitting down to watch In the Heights."

Felton played Draco Malfoy, primary rival to Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) and the gang, for all eight Harry Potter movies. Gilbert popped up as Draco's son Scorpius Malfoy during the brief epilogue of the series at the end of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2. Scorpius goes on to be a major character in the play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, where the role was originated by Anthony Boyle.