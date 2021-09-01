Get ready to board the Hogwarts Express. It's Sept. 1 again, which means it's officially time to go back to everyone's favorite wizarding school.

To mark this November being 20 years since Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone hit theaters, the Wizarding World is kicking off four months of celebrations to honor 2 decades of movie magic. Everything kicks off with a live digital event today to mark "Back to Hogwarts Day."

HARRY POTTER AND THE HALF-BLOOD PRINCE Credit: Everett Collection

The event is presented by the Harry Potter Fan Club and will be hosted by celebrity DJ and self-proclaimed superfan Yinka Bokinni.

One of Hogwarts' most memorable students will also be going back to school. Tom Felton, who portrayed Draco Malfoy in all 8 films, will be making a special guest appearance as part of the proceedings.

Watch the livestream here:

Felton teased the appearance in an Instagram post Monday, making a Reel featuring audio from the introduction of Malfoy in the first film, but with Felton lip-syncing to the role of Harry Potter and Ron Weasley, rather than his own part.

The event will feature an interactive celebration of 20 years of fandom, as well as Harry Potter breaking news and features.

Watch the video above as the event airs live on Wizarding World YouTube beginning at 5:30 a.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT. Fans can also catch up with the livestream on demand after to accio some nostalgia their way.