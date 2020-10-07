Ex-Blink-182 rocker Tom DeLonge to direct sci-fi movie as feature debut

EW has confirmed the ex-Blink-182 frontman (and recent Great British Baking Show cake model) will make his feature directorial debut at the helm of a coming-of-age sci-fi tale Monsters of California.

Deadline, which first reported news of DeLonge's involvement in the project, indicated Wednesday the film's cast will include Richard Kind (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Casper Van Dien (Starship Troopers), Arianne Zucker (Days of Our Lives), Gabrielle Haugh (Jeepers Creepers 3), and Sports Illustrated model Camille Kostek.

The film — which DeLonge co-wrote with Ian Miller — follows teenager Dallas Edwards (newcomer Jack Samson) and his derelict friends as they search for meaning behind a barrage of mysterious paranormal events (that may have ties to deep government secrets) plaguing the Los Angeles area.

"I have been playing this story in my dreams for decades," DeLonge told Deadline. "It represents all aspects of my strange existence, including growing up in San Diego suburbia as a disaffected teenage skateboarder. I had a tight tribe of friends who never missed an opportunity to piss people off and made me laugh so hard I would cry. The camaraderie, curiosity, angst and irreverence is everything that led me to Blink-182 and this story is layered with my obsession with the tightly blurred lines between science and science fiction."

DeLonge's interest in the paranormal and UFOs has been widely documented since his step back from music, which began after he parted ways with Blink-182 in 2014. He spent 20 years playing with the band across hits like "All the Small Things" and "The Rock Show," and also began a musical side project, Angels & Airwaves, in 2005.

Though Monsters of California marks his feature directorial debut, DeLonge's short project Poet Anderson won the Best Animated Short Film at the 2014 Toronto International Short Film Festival.

