Tom Cruise masks up to perform greatest stunt yet — going to see Tenet in a theater

Earlier today, Cruise posted a video on Twitter of himself going to see Christopher Nolan's new film Tenet at an advance screening in London, seemingly in the company of his Mission: Impossible franchise director Christopher McQuarrie. Cruise wore a mask throughout. He also delivered a review of the film declaring, "I loved it!" (Hey, buddy, maybe you should stick to the death-defying stunts and let us handle the film criticism.) Cruise was shooting Mission: Impossible 7 earlier this year when the pandemic outbreak shut down production.