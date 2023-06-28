Even Tom Cruise is planning a Barbie and Oppenheimer double feature

Tom Cruise, ex-husband of AMC ad sensation Nicole Kidman, is emboldening moviegoers to flock to the theaters this summer.

"This summer is full of amazing movies to see in theaters," Cruise wrote. "Congratulations, Harrison Ford, on 40 years of Indy and one of the most iconic characters in history. I love a double feature, and it doesn't get more explosive (or more pink) than one with Oppenheimer and Barbie."

Cruise will also be fronting a blockbuster this summer with Mission Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, in theaters July 10. The pressure's on, as Cruise's last summer outing, Top Gun: Maverick, grossed a staggering $1.5 billion worldwide. In the aftermath of its success, filmmaker Steven Spielberg was overheard telling Cruise that he was "saving Hollywood's ass" as the industry attempts to rebound from the pandemic.

As for the Barbie vs. Oppenheimer discourse, Matt Damon, who stars opposite Cillian Murphy in the war drama, previously encouraged a double feature, telling Vanity Fair last month, "People are allowed to go see two movies in a weekend. Oppenheimer is one of them!" As for which title his family would prefer to hit first (Damon shares four daughters with wife Luciana Barroso), he said, "I'll have to ask them that. If that's the case, they'll see two movies that weekend!"

