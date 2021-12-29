The actor (in absentia) congratulated the Ohio State University Marching Band with merch and an invite to a screening of the Top Gun sequel.

The Best Damn Band in the Land can count Tom Cruise among its fans.

The Top Gun star surprised the Ohio State University Marching Band with his kudos and some gifts after they paid homage to the 1986 blockbuster during a November halftime show. Though Cruise didn't appear in person, he sent a letter inviting the band en masse to a screening of the upcoming sequel Top Gun: Maverick, as well as T-shirts bearing the film's logo, which you can see in the video below.

"Dear band, the Top Gun tribute was fantastic. What a phenomenal performance, thank you so much," Cruise wrote. "I'd love for you all to be my guests for a special screening of Top Gun: Maverick in Columbus this spring, and best of luck to the Ohio State University in the Rose Bowl."

The OSU marching band is known for its elaborate halftime performances at the university's football games, and honored Top Gun last month with formations including a fighter plane, the signature sunglasses of Cruise's character Maverick, and two people playing volleyball. The band also formed the movie's logo and spelled out "Maverick" on the field while playing a medley of songs from the film, such as "Playing With the Boys," "Mighty Wings," "Danger Zone," and "Take My Breath Away." (You can watch their full performance in the video below.)

Top Gun: Maverick, which features Cruise reprising his role, is slated to hit theaters on May 27, 2022, after repeated delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

