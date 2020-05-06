Tom Cruise and NASA are officially shooting a movie in space

For his next stunt, Tom Cruise is heading to space.

On Tuesday, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine announced the organization is collaborating with Tom Cruise on a movie filmed aboard the space station.

"NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station! We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA’s ambitious plans a reality," he tweeted.

This follows Deadline's reporting on Monday that Cruise, Elon Musk's SpaceX, and NASA are working on the first narrative feature film to be shot in space. It's not part of the Mission: Impossible franchise and no studio has been attached at this time, according to the report.

Given that Cruise has executed endless stunts and sustained numerous injuries throughout his career, it makes sense his next adventure would even more thrilling than the last. However, it's not yet clear what role he'll be playing in the production. EW has reached out to representatives for NASA, Cruise, and SpaceX for further comment.

In February, Cruise's latest Mission Impossible movie became one of the first to halt production due to COVID-19. Mission: Impossible 7 was filming in Italy, the epicenter for the coronavirus outside of Asia.

