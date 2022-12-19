Leave it to Tom Cruise to send the most extra Christmas card.

Tom Cruise wishes fans 'safe and happy holidays' then jumps out of a plane on Mission: Impossible set

Tom Cruise took time out from his busy daredeviling schedule while filming Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One and Two to say thanks for making his other high-flying movie, Top Gun: Maverick, the biggest movie of the year.

Cruise, who looks as comfortable falling out of a plane as most of us look falling into the couch, says he "didn't want the year to end without thanking you all for coming out to the theater" and for supporting the highest grossing movie of his career.

Tom Cruise wishes you a safe and happy holiday while jumping out of a plane on 'Mission: Impossible' set

The sequel to the 1984 classic was a hit among audiences and critics alike, grossing nearly $1.5 billion worldwide, only the second movie to pass $1 billion since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, behind Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Top Gun: Maverick has also generated serious Oscar buzz after winning awards from the National Board of Review, Producers Guild of America, and the American Film Institute.

Set for a 2023 release, the seventh installment of the Mission: Impossible series, Dead Reckoning: Part One, was written and is being directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who finds himself sitting nervously next to Cruise and alerts the movies star that they've still got a scene to film. When asked by Cruise if he's coming along for the ride, McQuarrie smartly responds, "Not on your life!"

As he's hurtling across the sky, Cruise once again thanks the audience for "allowing us to entertain you," calling it "truly the honor of a lifetime." And since 'tis the season, Cruise also makes sure to wish everyone a "safe and happy holiday" ... before spinning off into oblivion.

Meanwhile, Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part Two will hit theaters in 2024.

