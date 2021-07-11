Tom Cruise FaceTimed England team before Euro 2020 final against Italy

He made it his mission to wish them luck.

Tom Cruise helped give the England soccer team a boost in the run-up to Sunday's Euro 2020 Final Match against Italy.

The actor, who has been filming the next installment of Mission: Impossible in the country, gave the England team a call, according to team captain Harry Kane.

"Obviously we have had ex-players and people get in touch. We actually had Tom Cruise get in touch yesterday evening, you get everyone who loves football," Kane told BBC Radio 5Live, per NME.

The England team also got to see a sneak peek screening of Top Gun: Maverick, according to the U.K.'s Independent.

"They had a preview of a film that's due out further down the line and they had Tom dial in to speak to them which was, I would imagine, quite surreal," England manager Gareth Southgate told the newspaper.

Team captain Kane also mentioned seeing one of Cruise's films during his interview with 5Live. He also got a little bit more specific about the method the actor used to reach them for the call — FaceTime!

"Yes, we were fortunate enough to have a watch of one of his films, so I think he was over here in the U.K. and he just dialed in and FaceTimed us just to wish us the best as a group, so that was nice of him," Kate reportedly said.

Southgate, though, missed it all as he was prepping for the big game.

"I was in a meeting watching videos of Italy but that's another story," Southgate told the Independent.

Cruise was spotted in the stands at Wembley Stadium in London, where the Euro 2020 final is being held, on Sunday evening. He was pictured fist-bumping former England national team star (and team captain from 2000-2006) David Beckham.

EW has reached out to a rep for Cruise for further details about the call and screening.

Filming on Mission: Impossible 7 was halted last month — through June 14 — following some positive coronavirus tests during routine testing.