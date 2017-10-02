Tom Cruise's top 10 best movie performances

From 'Risky Business' to 'Edge of Tomorrow,' Cruise's best work from the past four decades

More
placeholder
Chris Nashawaty
October 02, 2017 at 01:08 PM EDT
<p>Comedy has never exactly been Cruise&#8217;s strong suit, but this insane supporting role as an obscene studio chief is a howler long before you even realize that it&#8217;s him beneath the fat suit and bald cap.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
10. Tropic Thunder (2008)

Comedy has never exactly been Cruise’s strong suit, but this insane supporting role as an obscene studio chief is a howler long before you even realize that it’s him beneath the fat suit and bald cap. 

Paramount Pictures
<p>Working with Steven Spielberg, Cruise commanded this eerily prescient (should we say pre-cog) sci-fi version of law enforcement in the near future.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
9. Minority Report (2002)

Working with Steven Spielberg, Cruise commanded this eerily prescient (should we say pre-cog) sci-fi version of law enforcement in the near future. 

Everett Collection
<p>Costarring with then-wife Nicole Kidman in director Stanley Kubrick&#8217;s final film, Cruise played a married doctor who descends into a New York underworld of sex and intrigue. Come for the masked orgies, stay for one of the actor&#8217;s most simmering performances.</p>
pinterest
8. Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

Costarring with then-wife Nicole Kidman in director Stanley Kubrick’s final film, Cruise played a married doctor who descends into a New York underworld of sex and intrigue. Come for the masked orgies, stay for one of the actor’s most simmering performances.

Everett Collection
<p>Turning to the darker side, Cruise portrayed his first true antihero role as a suave hitman in Michael Mann&#8217;s gleaming Los Angeles thriller.</p>
pinterest
7. Collateral (2004)

Turning to the darker side, Cruise portrayed his first true antihero role as a suave hitman in Michael Mann’s gleaming Los Angeles thriller.

Everett Collection
<p>A star is born. Armed with tighty-whities and Ray Bans, Cruise (at 21) slid straight onto Hollywood&#8217;s A-List with this classic comedy about a high school straight arrow who learns that sometimes you just have to say &#8220;What the f&#8212;&#8220;.</p>
pinterest
6. Risky Business (1983)

A star is born. Armed with tighty-whities and Ray Bans, Cruise (at 21) slid straight onto Hollywood’s A-List with this classic comedy about a high school straight arrow who learns that sometimes you just have to say “What the f—“.

Everett Collection
<p>In Doug Liman&#8217;s brain-scrambling, time-looping sci-fi action film, Cruise brilliantly poked holes in his own image as a cowardly soldier stuck in a <em>Groundhog-Day</em>-style bit of battlefield deja vu.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
5. Edge of Tomorrow (2014)

In Doug Liman’s brain-scrambling, time-looping sci-fi action film, Cruise brilliantly poked holes in his own image as a cowardly soldier stuck in a Groundhog-Day-style bit of battlefield deja vu. 

Everett Collection
<p>Dustin Hoffman scored Best Actor as an austistic man ripped from the comfort of routine, but watch Cruise&#8217;s complex, soulful performance as Hoffman&#8217;s cocky brother. He doesn&#8217;t need the spotlight to shine.</p>
pinterest
4. Rain Man (1988)

Dustin Hoffman scored Best Actor as an austistic man ripped from the comfort of routine, but watch Cruise’s complex, soulful performance as Hoffman’s cocky brother. He doesn’t need the spotlight to shine.

Everett Collection
<p>At 56, Tom Cruise shows once again why he&rsquo;s still Hollywood&rsquo;s hungriest movie star, upping the ante with the most emotionally textured and most insanely stunt-stuffed entry in the already-great <i>Mission: Impossible</i> cycle.</p>
pinterest
3. Mission: Impossible - Fallout (2018)

At 56, Tom Cruise shows once again why he’s still Hollywood’s hungriest movie star, upping the ante with the most emotionally textured and most insanely stunt-stuffed entry in the already-great Mission: Impossible cycle.

Chiabella James/Paramount Pictures
<p>Still one of the most dazzling change-of-pace roles by any Hollywood movie star, Cruise joined Paul Thomas Anderson&#8217;s sprawling ensemble as a swaggering motivational speaker hiding secrets and scars beneath his bravado.</p>
pinterest
2. Magnolia (1999)

Still one of the most dazzling change-of-pace roles by any Hollywood movie star, Cruise joined Paul Thomas Anderson’s sprawling ensemble as a swaggering motivational speaker hiding secrets and scars beneath his bravado.

Everett Collection
<p>Cruise earned his first Oscar nomination for his urgent, harrowing performance as wheelchair-bound Vietnam vet Ron Kovic. This is the moment that the movie star proved that there was a serious, character-acting chameleon underneath the movie star mask.</p>
pinterest
1. Born on the Fourth of July (1989)

Cruise earned his first Oscar nomination for his urgent, harrowing performance as wheelchair-bound Vietnam vet Ron Kovic. This is the moment that the movie star proved that there was a serious, character-acting chameleon underneath the movie star mask.

Everett Collection
1 of 10

Advertisement
1 of 10 Paramount Pictures

10. Tropic Thunder (2008)

Comedy has never exactly been Cruise’s strong suit, but this insane supporting role as an obscene studio chief is a howler long before you even realize that it’s him beneath the fat suit and bald cap. 

Advertisement
2 of 10 Everett Collection

9. Minority Report (2002)

Working with Steven Spielberg, Cruise commanded this eerily prescient (should we say pre-cog) sci-fi version of law enforcement in the near future. 

3 of 10 Everett Collection

8. Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

Costarring with then-wife Nicole Kidman in director Stanley Kubrick’s final film, Cruise played a married doctor who descends into a New York underworld of sex and intrigue. Come for the masked orgies, stay for one of the actor’s most simmering performances.

Advertisement
4 of 10 Everett Collection

7. Collateral (2004)

Turning to the darker side, Cruise portrayed his first true antihero role as a suave hitman in Michael Mann’s gleaming Los Angeles thriller.

Advertisement
5 of 10 Everett Collection

6. Risky Business (1983)

A star is born. Armed with tighty-whities and Ray Bans, Cruise (at 21) slid straight onto Hollywood’s A-List with this classic comedy about a high school straight arrow who learns that sometimes you just have to say “What the f—“.

Advertisement
6 of 10 Everett Collection

5. Edge of Tomorrow (2014)

In Doug Liman’s brain-scrambling, time-looping sci-fi action film, Cruise brilliantly poked holes in his own image as a cowardly soldier stuck in a Groundhog-Day-style bit of battlefield deja vu. 

Advertisement
7 of 10 Everett Collection

4. Rain Man (1988)

Dustin Hoffman scored Best Actor as an austistic man ripped from the comfort of routine, but watch Cruise’s complex, soulful performance as Hoffman’s cocky brother. He doesn’t need the spotlight to shine.

Advertisement
8 of 10 Chiabella James/Paramount Pictures

3. Mission: Impossible - Fallout (2018)

At 56, Tom Cruise shows once again why he’s still Hollywood’s hungriest movie star, upping the ante with the most emotionally textured and most insanely stunt-stuffed entry in the already-great Mission: Impossible cycle.

Advertisement
9 of 10 Everett Collection

2. Magnolia (1999)

Still one of the most dazzling change-of-pace roles by any Hollywood movie star, Cruise joined Paul Thomas Anderson’s sprawling ensemble as a swaggering motivational speaker hiding secrets and scars beneath his bravado.

Advertisement
10 of 10 Everett Collection

1. Born on the Fourth of July (1989)

Cruise earned his first Oscar nomination for his urgent, harrowing performance as wheelchair-bound Vietnam vet Ron Kovic. This is the moment that the movie star proved that there was a serious, character-acting chameleon underneath the movie star mask.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now