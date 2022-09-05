Standing on a biplane while flying over a canyon in South Africa is a typical day in the life of Cruise.

We don't have to wait for Tom Cruise's next movie to see another daredevil stunt from this Hollywood adrenaline junkie.

Footage of a video PSA that Cruise recorded for Las Vegas-hosted CinemaCon attendees back in April has found its way online. The actor, who was promoting Top Gun: Maverick at the time, recorded a message while standing on a moving biplane while it was flying over a canyon in South Africa, where he and director Christopher McQuarrie was filming were shooting Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One.

"Hey everyone! Wish I could be there with you," Cruise begins as he smiles for the camera mid-flight. "I'm sorry about the extra noise. As you can see, we're filming the latest installment of Mission: Impossible right now. And right now we're over the gorgeous Blyde River Canyon in stunning South Africa. And we're making this film for the big screen, for the audiences to see in your wonderful theaters."



McQuarrie then makes a cameo. Flying his own biplane, he pulls up beside Cruise's craft to say they are "losing the light" and need to go back to filming.

The video has gained traction on social media and was shared by, among others, actor and director Stephen Ford.

The PSA originally screened at CinemaCon ahead of a surprise screening of Top Gun: Maverick, which has since become Cruise's highest-grossing movie to date after debuting for the public in theaters in May.

EW got a driver's seat view of just how intense some of the stunts Cruise pulls off can be. Simon Pegg, one of Cruise's Mission: Impossible co-stars, had previously said in June that he gets "the willies" seeing the actor do what he does.

"There's a frisson you get when there's authenticity: the idea that this guy is actually jumping off a cliff on a motorbike and deploying the parachute 100 feet from the ground?" Pegg said. "It puts the willies up you."

If this PSA is just a taste of what Cruise will do in the seventh Mission: Impossible movie, there will be plenty more willies to be had.

