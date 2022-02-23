Tom Brady is headed to Hollywood to star in and produce a road trip comedy

Forget Disneyland — Tom Brady is going to Hollywood.

The recently retired NFL icon and seven-time Super Bowl champ is set to star in and produce a football-themed road trip comedy for Paramount Pictures titled 80 for Brady, EW has confirmed.

Inspired by a true story, the film centers on four best friends and New England Patriots fans who take "a life-changing trip" to the 2017 Super Bowl to see Brady, their quarterback hero, play, and "the chaos that ensues as they navigate the wilds of the biggest sporting event in the country." Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field are on board to play the group of friends who follow Brady into the crazy and chaotic world of the NFL.

Kyle Marvin will direct 80 for Brady, which he co-wrote with Michael Covino. The two will also serve as executive producers, while Brady will produce through his company 199 Productions.

Brady has played himself on screen a few times before, including cameos on Entourage (and in the movie) and in Ted 2.

The star quarterback announced his retirement from the NFL earlier this month, thanking his teammates, family, and fans for their support over the course of his 22-year career. "This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make the competitive commitment anymore," he said in a statement. "I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention."

