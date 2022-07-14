Danny Amendola and Julian Edelman will also appear with Brady in the new movie, which stars Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sally Field, and Rita Moreno.

Tom Brady just scored several extra points for his new Hollywood movie 80 for Brady.

The NFL superstar has recruited his former New England Patriots teammates Rob Gronkowski (who followed Brady to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020), Julian Edelman, and Danny Amendola for supporting roles in the upcoming film, which also stars Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sally Field, and Rita Moreno.

"We've been part of a lot of battles together," Brady told Variety of bringing his crew along for the ride. "We've never been on a movie set together, but it felt like we were back in the locker room when we were there. Anytime I get my friends involved in things that I'm doing, it makes it that much more enjoyable for me."

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski Tom Brady recruited Rob Gronkowski for a supporting role in his new movie '80 for Brady.' | Credit: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Though Brady has played for Tampa Bay for several seasons, he will suit up in his Patriots uniform for the movie, which follows the 2017 version of the football legend at Super Bowl LI (which also saw Lady Gaga perform as the halftime show headliner), where he overcame the Atlanta Falcons' 28-3 lead to win the game. Fonda, Tomlin, Field, and Moreno play a group of octogenarian fans who travel to Houston to watch Brady accomplish the feat.

"[I have a scene] with Jane a little bit — all the ladies at once," he continued. "Mostly with Lily. She's really funny, and when you see it, they make it look so natural. You're on set and you're going through your scene and she says something, but it's not really on script. I'm like, "Is this just her normal?" And then the scene cuts, and I don't know if she's still in character or not. I don't even know the etiquette for that."

EW has reached out to representatives for Brady for confirmation on his teammates' potential roles in the film.

After winning seven Super Bowl championships throughout his career (and "retiring" for 41 days before announcing his return to the game), Brady also told the publication he is unsure about his final days on the field.

"I would say it's year to year: Could this be my last year? Absolutely. Could I change my mind? Absolutely," he said. "I've realized I don't have five years left. I want to do it my way. I want to give it everything I got and see where I'm at. My body feels really good. I've had a lot of traumatic injuries over the years, but if things go really smoothly and we win, that'd be great."

Directed by Kyle Marvin, the Paramount Pictures road trip comedy is slated to be released in 2023.

