Tobin Bell to reprise role of the villainous Jigsaw in new Saw movie

Time to dust off the ol' reverse bear trap!

Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures have announced that Tobin Bell will reprise the role of John Kramer, a.k.a. the highly-disturbed, trap-setting Jigsaw, in a new Saw movie. The film will go into production later this month and is slated for release on Oct. 27, 2023. Kevin Greutert, who directed 2009's Saw VI and 2010's Saw: The Final Chapter, will also return to the horror franchise to oversee the movie.

SAW VI, Tobin Bell Tobin Bell in 'Saw VI' | Credit: Everett Collection

"What a thrill to be reuniting with Tobin," franchise producers Mark Burg and Oren Koules said in a statement. "His performance as John Kramer is part of the magic that made this franchise a phenomenon, and his character is an active part of this film."

Bell first played Jigsaw in 2004's original Saw, directed by James Wan and written by Leigh Whannell. The film starred Whannell and Cary Elwes as seeming strangers trapped in a hellish basement whose torments, the audience eventually learns, are orchestrated by Kramer.

Bell's Jigsaw actually died in 2006's Saw III, but that didn't stop the character from continuing to cause mayhem in several more entries in the franchise, including 2017's Jigsaw. The actor played no real role in last year's reboot Spiral, which starred Chris Rock and Max Minghella.

