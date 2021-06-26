Tobey Maguire sets first acting role in 7 years with Damien Chazelle's Babylon
Olivia Wilde, Phoebe Tonkin, and Her director Spike Jonze also joined the cast alongside Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie.
Unless that rumor about the three Spider-Men turns out to be true, Tobey Maguire will make his grand return to the big screen in Damien Chazelle's Babylon.
The Great Gatsby star has been cast in the La La Land director's latest project, an ode to 1920s Hollywood set to star Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie. Olivia Wilde, Phoebe Tonkin, and Her director Spike Jonze have also joined the cast of Babylon, which Paramount is set to release next year.
This will mark Maguire's first onscreen role since 2014's Pawn Sacrifice, in which he played Bobby Fischer (though he also provided voice-over narration for the 2017 animated film The Boss Baby). He's been busy in the meantime as a producer on such films as Brittany Runs a Marathon, The Best of Enemies, and this year's Nobody; he will also be an executive producer on Babylon.
Chazelle's film is described as an ensemble piece set amid Hollywood's transition from silent films to talkies in the late 1920s. The cast also includes Katherine Waterston, Max Minghella, Lukas Haas, Flea, and Samara Weaving.
Related content:
Comments