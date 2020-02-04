To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You stars Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, and Jordan Fisher share the love in exclusive EW portraits

By Samantha Highfill
February 04, 2020 at 01:00 PM EST

1 of 25

Between Two Studs

Sarah Kehoe for EW

In To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, Lara Jean finds herself in the middle of her first real relationship ... and first real love triangle. Will she choose Peter Kavinsky or new/old guy John Ambrose McClaren?

For now, all we know is that stars Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, and Jordan Fisher are adorable in EW's latest digital cover shoot.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 25

Noah Centineo, Lana Condor, and Jordan Fisher

Sarah Kehoe for EW

3 of 25

Noah Centineo, Lana Condor, and Jordan Fisher

Sarah Kehoe for EW
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 25

Noah Centineo and Jordan Fisher

Sarah Kehoe for EW
Advertisement

5 of 25

Lana Condor and Noah Centineo

Sarah Kehoe for EW

6 of 25

Lana Condor and Jordan Fisher

Sarah Kehoe for EW
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 25

Lana Condor

Sarah Kehoe for EW
Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 25

Noah Centineo

Sarah Kehoe for EW
Advertisement

9 of 25

Jordan Fisher

Sarah Kehoe for EW
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 25

Lana Condor

Sarah Kehoe for EW
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 25

Noah Centineo

Sarah Kehoe for EW
Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 25

Jordan Fisher

Sarah Kehoe for EW
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 25

Lana Condor

Sarah Kehoe for EW
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 25

Noah Centineo

Sarah Kehoe for EW
Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 25

Jordan Fisher

Sarah Kehoe for EW
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 25

Lana Condor

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 25

Noah Centineo

Sarah Kehoe for EW
Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 25

Noah Centineo and Jordan Fisher

Sarah Kehoe for EW
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 25

Noah Centineo and Jordan Fisher

Sarah Kehoe for EW
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 25

Lana Condor

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 25

Noah Centineo and Jordan Fisher

Sarah Kehoe for EW
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 25

Noah Centineo and Jordan Fisher

Sarah Kehoe for EW
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 25

Lana Condor

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 25

Noah Centineo

Sarah Kehoe for EW
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 25

Jordan Fisher

Sarah Kehoe for EW

Read more:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com