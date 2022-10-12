T.J. Miller says he and Ryan Reynolds have reconciled: 'It was a misunderstanding'

Miller said last week that he wasn't interested in working with the Deadpool star ever again.

Controversial actor and comedian T.J. Miller says he has patched things up with Ryan Reynolds after calling the Deadpool star an "insecure dude" and claiming that he would "not work with him again."

Appearing on SiriusXM's Jim Norton & Sam Roberts Show on Wednesday, Miller — who in recent years has been embroiled in multiple controversies, including accusations of sexual assault and an arrest for allegedly making a fake bomb threat — said that Reynolds reached out to him after Miller's remarks last week.

"It was really cool, he emailed me the next day," Miller said. "It was a misunderstanding, so I emailed him back and now it's, like, fine."

Representatives for Reynolds didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Speaking to The Adam Carolla Show on Oct. 3, Miller recounted a moment on the set of Deadpool in which Reynolds, who was in character, asked for an extra take and, according to the comedian, was "horrifically mean" to him in front of the rest of the cast and crew. Miller went on to say he wasn't interested in working with Reynolds ever again, and found it "weird that [Reynolds] hates me."

While on Jim Norton & Sam Roberts, Miller took umbrage at how the story was covered in the media, calling it "clickbait" and saying his comments were "misconstrued" by the press. "It was just me telling a story from on set that I thought was weird," he said. "That was it."

But Miller conceded that he probably should have foreseen how his comments would be received. "That's a big problem I have in general," he said, "is kind of not thinking about what the repercussions of saying this or that would be."

Miller, 41, has had a tumultuous past several years. In 2017, an anonymous woman accused him of sexual assault when they were in college together; Miller denied the allegations. In 2018, Miller was accused of bullying a fellow actor on the set of Silicon Valley; he denied the allegations and was later written off the HBO series. Also in 2018, Miller was arrested for allegedly making a fake bomb threat while on an Amtrak train. The federal charges against him were later dropped, in part due to Miller's past brain surgery.

T.J. Miller and Ryan Reynolds T.J. Miller and Ryan Reynolds | Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Monica Schipper/Getty Images

In his Jim Norton & Sam Roberts interview, Miller reiterated that he enjoys Reynolds' performance as Deadpool. "He is so funny, which I always maintained, and he is so amazing in those movies and so that was kind of it, you know?" he said. "It's so funny. I said all of these complimentary things and none of that shows up."

He added that he didn't see anything wrong with his initial remarks about Reynolds. "I didn't think that I had said anything that was that negative," Miller said. "I feel bad that it was picked up and it was misconstrued for sure. But no, the next day, he and I talked and it's fine."

