Tituss Burgess, Adam Lambert, more to star in Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical

Ratatouille type Movie genre Animated

Family

Tituss Burgess, Adam Lambert, Ashley Park and more are headed to the kitchen!

On Monday, Tony Award-winning theatrical company Seaview announced the complete cast for the one-night-only benefit concert Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical, proceeds from which will go to The Actors Fund.

In addition to Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) as the main role of would-be chef and rat Remy, Lambert as Emile, and Park (Emily in Paris) as Colette, the star-studded cast includes Wayne Brady as Django, Kevin Chamberlin as Gusteau and André De Shields as Ego. Additionally, Andrew Barth Feldman, Priscilla Lopez, Owen Tabaka and Mary Testa will also star, with Cori Jaskier, Talia Suskauer, Nikisha Williams, JJ Niemann, John Michael Lyles, Raymond J. Lee, and Joy Woods making up the ensemble.

The one-time performance of Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical (affectionately dubbed the “Ratatousical”) is the brainchild of multiple TikTok users —many of whom are musical theater fans and out-of-work performers— who collaborated on an unofficial musical based on the beloved Pixar movie, resulting in viral content on the social media platform. Many of those creators are now involved in the Seaview production and will see their work performed with the 20-piece Broadway Sinfonietta orchestra.

Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical will begin streaming Friday, Jan. 1 at 7 p.m. ET for 72 hours. Tickets are on sale exclusively on TodayTix.com for $5.