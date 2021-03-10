Tina Turner triumphs over 'abusive life' in electrifying HBO documentary trailer

What is success, if not strength persevering? Forgive the WandaVision paraphrase, but the first full trailer for HBO's Tina documentary shows that Tina Turner 's greatest success came after enduring a famously abusive relationship that was the worst part of her life.

Would it really be a modern HBO documentary if it didn't detail domestic and sexual abuse involving celebrities? As Turner herself says in the new trailer, "I had an abusive life. There's no other way to tell the story." But it seems like Tina will not involve as much legal investigation or testimony as previous HBO documentaries like Leaving Neverland and Allen v. Farrow. Most of the trailer consists of footage of Turner performing, both in her early days in Ike Turner's band and from her comeback as a solo artist in the '80s.