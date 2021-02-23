Tina Turner rolls past 'destruction and mistakes' in first Tina doc teaser

Tina Turner's life story is rollin' to HBO.

Filmmakers Dan Lindsay and T.J. Martin (Undefeated) have framed the legendary singer's journey through the music industry through their Oscar-winning perspective for the upcoming documentary Tina, which is set to debut Saturday, March 27 on HBO and HBO Max.

Billed as an intimate portrait, the film's first teaser trailer (below) offers a candid glimpse into Turner's craft via archival footage and new interviews with the 81-year-old, spanning with her improbable rise to early fame through a difficult childhood, as well as her personal and professional struggles throughout her later life as she became a global phenomenon in the 1980s.

The film was made in collaboration with the renowned production company Lightbox as well as Oscar-winning producer Simon Chinn and Emmy-winning producer Jonathan Chinn, as well as Emmy-nominated producer Diane Becker.

Though she hasn't notched a solo song on the Billboard Hot 100 since 1996's "Missing Young," Turner's iconic career spanned classic hits like "I Don't Wanna Fight," "Typical Male," "We Don't Need Another Hero," and "What's Love Got to Do With It?" — the title for which also served as the name of the 1993 biopic that scored Angela Bassett an Oscar nod for her portrayal of Turner — since she retired from performing over a decade ago.

In recent months, Turner was announced alongside Jay-Z and Mary J. Blige as one of this year's 16 superstar acts in the running for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and she temporarily came out of retirement to release a Kygo-assisted remix of her signature hit "What's Love Got to Do With It?" in July 2020.

Watch the teaser trailer for Tina above, ahead of the film's March 27 debut on HBO.