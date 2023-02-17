Fey announced the news to her former Saturday Night Live costar Seth Meyers, noting that she'll appear in the upcoming musical adaptation of the beloved 2004 comedy.

Tina Fey says she and Tim Meadows will reprise Mean Girls roles in new musical movie

Tina Fey is a pusher — in that she's pushing major news that she'll return to the Mean Girls universe alongside Tim Meadows.

The pair is set to reprise their roles in the upcoming musical movie adaptation of the beloved 2004 comedy. Fey announced the news on Thursday's episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers, when she told her former Saturday Night Live costar that she and Meadows — also an SNL alum — were on board to return as Ms. Norbury and Principal Duval, respectively.

"Me and Tim Meadows are going to be back," Fey said. "We couldn't age out. Teachers work forever. I wanted it to be like when Gilligan from Gilligan's Island was at a trade show and be like, oh, he looks so old in his little hat. That's my goal." (A representative for Meadows did not immediately respond to EW's request for confirmation on his participation.)

"The songs are sounding really more kind of pop. It's a fascinating process, because in Broadway everything has to play to the back of the house, and in movies you can kind of come back in and things can play really intimately," Fey continued. "We have a very cool directing team, a very cool choreographer."

The actress, who wrote the screenplay for the original Mean Girls film as an adaptation of Rosalind Wiseman's 2002 book Queen Bees and Wannabes, also praised the musical's new cast, including Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp, Auli'i Cravalho, and Jaquel Spivey in the roles of Cady (Lindsay Lohan), Regina (Rachel McAdams), Janis (Lizzy Caplan), and Damian (Daniel Franzese), a group of teens navigating platonic drama and romantic woes at a suburban high school.

EW has reached out to representatives for the original film's stars — including Amanda Seyfried — for more information on their potential involvement in the musical.

"I would kill just to do one week, all of us playing our own roles on Mean Girls on Broadway," Seyfried previously told Lohan in a November 2022 Interview magazine piece. "Because a Mean Girls 2 is never going to happen, is it?"

Lohan responded by noting that she'd "heard something about [a sequel] being a movie musical," which she didn't love. "I was like, 'Oh no.' We can't do that. It has to be the same tone," Lohan said.

Fey first adapted Mean Girls into a stage musical, which debuted in 2017 before moving to Broadway, where it closed in 2020.

Since its original release, Mean Girls became a pop culture phenomenon, grossing $130 million at the global box office and shaping an entire generation of teen comedies throughout the aughts.

