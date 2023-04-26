The 30 Rock extended family appears to be as close as ever.

Series creator and star Tina Fey reunites with Jon Hamm and John Slattery, two 30 Rock guest actors, in EW's exclusive trailer for the troupe's upcoming comedic thriller Maggie Moore(s). The film is a double reunion: Hamm and Slattery costarred on another popular series, Mad Men.

Directed by Slattery, Maggie Moore(s) stars Hamm as Jordan Sanders, a small-town police chief who investigates the murders of two women, both named Maggie Moore who were killed one week apart. Fey plays Rita Grace, the inquisitive next-door neighbor to one of the dead Maggies who had previously observed the deceased quarreling with her husband, Jay Moore (Micah Stock).

With Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed as a fellow copper, Hamm's Jordan starts looking to Jay for this crime. Based on the trailer, that man definitely had something to do with it. "Was Maggie 1 a mistake for Maggie 2, or was Maggie 2 to cover for Maggie 1?" the chief questions. The trailer appears to answer that query.

"When I went to Jon Hamm with the script, he immediately said we should get Tina," Slattery says of the project. Having worked with Fey a couple of times, and knowing how she and Hamm were friends, he adds, "They're so comfortable with each other and funny and effortlessly charming. We should all be so lucky, as directors, to have them together in a film."

Written by Paul Bernbaum (Halloweentown), Maggie Moore(s) also stars Mary Holland (Happiest Season) and Happy Anderson (Mindhunter).

Following its upcoming premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival, the movie will debut in theaters June 16. Hamm also recently joined the cast of the Mean Girls movie musical, playing Coach Carr. So he will be working with Fey again very soon.

