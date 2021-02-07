See Timothée Chalamet as the son of Edward Scissorhands and Winona Ryder in Super Bowl ad

Timothée Chalamet has never looked sharper than in his latest performance.

The Dune star plays "Edgar Scissorhands" — the son of a certain Johnny Depp character — in a new Super Bowl ad for Cadillac, alongside Winona Ryder reprising her Edward Scissorhands role as Edward's paramour Kim.

"This is the story of a boy with scissors for hands. No, not that one," Ryder intones in voice-over in the ad. That's followed by glimpses of Chalamet's Edgar inadvertently puncturing a football, attracting a field of magnets in science class, and more scissorhands-borne mishaps.

The clever twist is that the commercial is advertising Cadillac's LYRIQ, a car with hands-free driving technology, which allows Edgar to finally take to the road — "even if he still hasn't moved out," Ryder says. "Which was fine with his mom. Really."

The commercial will airing during Sunday's Super Bowl, which features The Weeknd as the halftime show headliner. You can watch the full ad above.