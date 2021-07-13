It's bath time for Timmy in the first clip from Wes Anderson's upcoming film The French Dispatch.

As it makes its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in France, Searchlight Pictures released a new scene from the movie highlighting some truly Andersonian dialogue as well as what is sure to be one of its buzziest highlights: Timothée Chalamet naked in a tub, bantering with a recently tear-gassed Frances McDormand. If there's a greater selling point for this thing, what is it? Please, we'll wait.

Nude Chalamet plays a character named Zeffirelli, a young student activist who likes to write manifestos while soaking in his own juices, cigarette in hand, with a towel wrapped fashionably around his pretty little locks. Bonus: his irresistible baby mustache.

"Please turn away. I feel shy about my new muscles," Zeffirelli says, as McDormand's character, a sad journalist named Lucinda Krementz, throws open the shower curtain to expose him.

After asking her to proofread his work, he leaps from the tub, covering his nether regions, and surrenders the text. She then proceeds to read it for filth.

"It's a little damp," she says. When he scoffs at her criticism, McDormand replies in her signature deadpan tone: "Let's start with the typos." Snap!

The French Dispatch tells a collection of stories from the final issue of an American magazine published in a fictional French city in the 20th century.

It will be Chalamet's first film since Little Women and three-time Oscar winner McDormand's first since the Academy Award–winning Nomadland. Chalamet is currently shooting Bones and All, a project from his Call Me by Your Name director Luca Guadagnino, and Dune, starring the actor as Paul Atreides, which will be released in December.

After a few delays, The French Dispatch will open in theaters Oct. 22.