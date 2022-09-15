Leonardo DiCaprio has been exactly in the same unique position that Hollywood heartthrob Timothée Chalamet finds himself in right now: the metaphorical "King of the World." Perhaps that's why DiCaprio felt it important to share a bit of the hard-earned wisdom he's gleaned along the way with the Bones & All star when they first met.



In an interview with British Vogue, Chalamet shared that DiCaprio gave him some short and sweet career advice when they crossed paths in 2018: "No hard drugs and no superhero movies." Sounds simple, right?



To his credit, it seems like Chalamet has taken DiCaprio's guidance to heart. The actor has stayed away from the realms of Marvel and DC in favor of spearheading Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic Dune and sashaying his way through "seven" dance numbers on the set of the musical prequel Wonka, inspired by Roald Dahl's titular chocolatier.

Timothée Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio Timothée Chalamet has seemingly taken Leonardo DiCaprio's career advice to heart | Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

It was a purposeful choice for the actor to keep his distance from projects — including fashion campaigns — that felt forced. As he told British Vogue, "When [success] came my way, I felt very particular that I didn't want people and I really didn't want to see myself cashing in."

But Chalamet isn't the only star that DiCaprio has taken under his wing. He also imparted a bit of wisdom to Austin Butler about his experience working with director Baz Luhrmann before the Elvis star put on his blue suede shoes. (DiCaprio and Luhrmann previously worked together on 1996's Romeo + Juliet and again, 17 years later, on 2013's The Great Gatsby.)

"Leo told me, 'Baz is going to constantly keep you off balance, and it's going to pull things out of you [that] you never knew you had inside you,'" Butler told EW at the time. "That's exactly the experience that I had."

So, when in doubt: always listen to Leo!

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.