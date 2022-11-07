Fans eager to see Timothée Chalamet's turn as Willy Wonka in the upcoming reboot, Wonka, have been given a worthy teaser in the form of Keegan-Michael Key's endorsement.

The comedian, who costars with Chalamet in the upcoming production, spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the actor's turn in the film. In the interview, he praised the 26-year-old's willingness to try anything while portraying the iconic character, calling him a "delicious artist."

"There's this wonderful effortlessness about how he plays Wonka, not to mention the fact that there's this hopeful quality that he gives the character, a kind of indomitable quality that he'll never quit, he's always up for the next thing. He's like, 'OK, that didn't work out? We'll do this and we'll try something else,'" Key shared.

"And Timothée Chalamet, what can I say? Sacrébleu! This kid, you know, he drips charisma and a wonderful confidence. He's just a really delicious artist."

Key also responded to Chalamet's description of the film during a sit down with British Vogue last month in which he called the production "so sincere" and "so joyous."

"He has seven musical numbers and I have two, one of them is a group number and another is a smaller group number," he added. "I would agree with all the adjectives Timothée used and I would also like to add the words wondrous and a little bit epic. It's a nice, big, full, beautiful piece of art and Paul King, who directed it, is a delightful human being who has this wonderful, childlike heart. He was the perfect person to direct the project."

The Oscar nominee thrilled fans last October when he shared the first look image of himself in the role.

Key currently stars in the Hulu series Reboot.

Wonka is set for release Dec. 15, 2023.

