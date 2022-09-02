Timothée Chalamet slams social media's negative effects on his generation: 'Societal collapse is in the air'

No bones about it: Timothée Chalamet is ready to fight the internet.

The actor, who stars in Luca Guadagnino's upcoming cannibal coming-of-age project, Bones and All, shared his frank thoughts about social media and its effect on his peers during the movie's press conference at the Venice Film Festival on Friday.

"To be young now, and to be young whenever — I can only speak for my generation — is to be intensely judged," Chalamet said, per Variety. "I can't imagine what it is to grow up with the onslaught of social media."

The film, which is set in the 1980s, provided Chalamet a reprieve from all those likes, follows, and blue check marks hidden away in his phone.

"It was a relief to play characters who are wrestling with an internal dilemma absent the ability to go on Reddit, or Twitter, Instagram, or TikTok and figure out where they fit in," the actor said.

But that doesn't mean Chalamet thinks social media is always a bad thing. "I'm not casting judgment," he clarified. "You can find your tribe there."

However, he noted, "I think it's hard to be alive now. I think societal collapse is in the air. That's why hopefully this movie will matter."

Based on the 2015 novel by Camille DeAngelis, Bones and All tells the story of Maren (Taylor Russell), a teenage girl with a unique appetite for human flesh who meets and falls in love with a lone drifter named Lee (Chalamet). The pair embark on a delightfully deadly cross-country adventure together.

After starring in Guadagnino's 2017 hit movie Call Me by Your Name, Chalamet was hungry to reunite with the director. "I was dying to work with Luca again to tell a story that was grounded like the first story we told," he said. "Only this time in the American Midwest in the '80s about people that are disenfranchised in every way possible."

Regardless, Chalamet's views have given the world some very chewy food for thought ahead of the release of Bones and All on Nov. 23. Watch a clip from it above.

