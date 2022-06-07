Tim Burton still can't get over the nipple suit in Batman Forever: 'Go f— yourself'

Batman Forever type Movie

Holy nipples, Batman!

Tim Burton is not mincing words when it comes to his thoughts on certain creative choices in the Batman franchise after his departure.

Burton, who directed 1989's Batman and its 1992 sequel Batman Returns, reflected on his films ahead of the latter's 30th anniversary in a new interview with Empire. While speaking about the different approaches to Batman storytelling over the years, Burton said he's amused by the darker tone of recent entries like Matt Reeves' The Batman and Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy.

"It is funny to see this now because all these memories come back of, 'It's too dark.' So, it makes me laugh a little bit," he told the outlet. Warner Bros. and Burton parted ways after Batman Returns in part due to creative differences over the tone of his films, which, at the time, were criticized for going too dark. The studio ultimately pivoted to Joel Schumacher, who brought the campiness of earlier iterations, like Adam West's Batman TV series, to Batman Forever and Batman & Robin.

Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Moviestore/Shutterstock (1542792a) Batman & Robin (Batman And Robin), George Clooney Film and Television The infamous nippled suit in 'Batman & Robin' | Credit: Moviestore/Shutterstock

Schumacher also brought one of the more eyebrow-raising costume changes to a superhero film by famously putting nipples on the Batsuit. "They went the other way," Burton said of the switch to Schumacher. "That's the funny thing about it. But then I was like, 'Wait a minute. Okay. Hold on a second here. You complain about me, I'm too weird, I'm too dark, and then you put nipples on the costume? Go f— yourself.' Seriously. So yeah, I think that's why I didn't end up [doing a third film.]"

Schumacher added the infamous nipples to the costume with the help of lead sculptor Jose Fernandez, who recently revealed that he had no idea his anatomically correct decision — which was inspired by the armor worn by ancient Roman centurions — would get so much attention. "I didn't really care or think much about it," Fernandez said in an interview with Mel Magazine. "Whenever I had a chance, I'd explain where the concept came from — from Roman armor — but after a while, it got its own life and I just let it be. I couldn't think of it much more after that."

Ultimately, Burton remains proud of his contributions to the Batman universe and insists he didn't go too far into the darkness. "I'm not just overly dark. That represents me in the sense that… that's how I see things. It's not meant as pure darkness. There's a mixture," he tells Empire. "I feel really fondly about it because of the weird experiment that it felt like."

