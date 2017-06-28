Tilda Swinton's wildest transformations, ranked

The character of Dr. Jozef Klemperer in Luca Guadagnino’s Suspiria is played, Swinton maintains, by Lutz Ebersdorf. When pressed on the subject, however, she points out that a better question than “Are you playing Dr. Klemperer?” would be “Are you playing Lutz Ebersdorf?” — the answer to the latter being “an unequivocal yes.”

While Swinton also more obviously portrays the mysterious dance director Madame Blanc, it’s her fierce commitment to her secret second role — for which she wore a “weighty set of genitalia” just to feel the prosthetics “dangling between her legs,” per makeup artist Mark Coulier — that shoots Suspiria to the top of the list.