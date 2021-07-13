Tilda Swinton captured on video hilariously pranking Timothée Chalamet at Cannes
Caught redhanded!
What are you to do during those epically long, almost notoriously long standing ovations at the Cannes Film Festival? Pull pranks, obviously.
Tilda Swinton did just that after Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch premiered at the prestigious festival in France. The actress was caught on camera — and on the jumbo screen — taping her "Tilda Swinton" sign, which was reserving her seat in the theater, on the back of her costar Timothée Chalamet without him knowing.
First of all, in case you didn't know, those moments of applause are dramatic. Everyone typically stands up to applaud the cast and director of a film after it screens — assuming it's good, of course. The camera tends to start on the director, move to each of the stars and producers in attendance, then it loops back around and does it a bunch more times.
Last year, future Parasite Oscars-sweeper Bong Joon Ho asked during his applause when they could eat. This year, Adam Driver whipped out a cigarette during the ovation for Annette. On Monday, it was Tilda's turn. Video of her prank was taken by Variety executive editor Ramin Setoodeh, who posted it to Twitter.
Bill Murray was also in attendance for the premiere along with Hippolyte Girardot, Adrien Brody, Owen Wilson, Benicio Del Toro, and Lyna Khoudri.
In a surprising twist, the guy who did an interview with Jimmy Kimmel in a bathtub, competed in a nacho-making contest with Guy Fieri, applied to work at P.F. Chang's, and apparently poured vodka on his head at the Golden Globes did not pull this prank on Chalamet.
