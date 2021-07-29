TikTok star Anthony Barajas remains on life support after California movie theater shooting

The 19-year-old social media influencer attended a showing of The Forever Purge with his friend Rylee Goodrich, who was fatally shot. Their families have set up GoFundMe pages.

TikTok star Anthony Barajas, one of the victims of the shooting that occurred at The Crossings Shopping Center movie theater in Corona, Calif., is currently on life support, police confirmed in a press briefing on Wednesday.

Barajas, 19, went to a screening of The Forever Purge with his friend Rylee Goodrich, 18, on July 26, authorities detailed. After the incident, in which a person shot a firearm inside the theater, Barajas and Goodrich were found by theater staff with bullet wounds.

The suspect Joseph Jimenez, 20, was arrested on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, and robbery.

"It was completely unprovoked, and the victims were shot without any kind of prior contact," Corporal Tobias Kouroubacalis of the Corona Police Department said.

Goodrich's family set up a GoFundMe page to cover funeral costs.

Barajas, known on TikTok as @itsanthonymichael, has nearly 1 million followers on the social media platform, with almost 45,000 followers on Instagram. According to KABC, he's also a standout soccer player at Mater Dei High, while Goodrick was a cheerleader who ran track and played volleyball.

Barajas' family have also set up a GoFundMe page to assist with medical costs.