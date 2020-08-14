Tig Notaro joins cast of Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead, replacing Chris D'Elia

Tig Notaro is pulling a Christopher Plummer.

The actress and comedian is joining the cast of Zack Snyder's zombie film Army of the Dead, replacing Chris D'Elia, who has been accused of sexually harassing underage girls. D'Elia has denied the allegations.

Though the movie completed filming last year and is currently in post-production, it will undergo brief reshoots to incorporate Notaro, a la Ridley Scott's All the Money in the World. (Plummer hastily replaced star Kevin Spacey in the 2017 film at the last minute, in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against Spacey.) Due to pandemic-related safety restrictions, a combination of greenscreen and CGI techniques will be used to integrate Notaro's performance into the film.

Also starring Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell (Sweetbitter), and Ana de la Reguera (Goliath), Army of the Dead is set after a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, following a group of mercenaries who venture into "the quarantine zone" (yes, this was written pre-COVID) to pull off a daring heist. The large ensemble cast also includes Theo Rossi, Omari Hardwick, Hiroyuki Sanada, Garret Dillahunt, Huma Qureshi, Matthias Schweighöfer, Raúl Castillo, Nora Arnezeder, and Samantha Win.

The film marks Snyder's first directorial effort since 2017's Justice League, and his return to the zombie genre after his 2004 remake of Dawn of the Dead. Netflix will release the film at a yet-to-be-announced date.

After the allegations against D'Elia surfaced in June, Netflix scrapped plans for a prank show featuring the comic, known for his stand-up comedy as well as acting roles, including on the streamer's series You.

Notaro recently appeared on season 2 of Star Trek: Discovery and in the 2019 film Lucy in the Sky. She will also feature in the upcoming movie Music, co-written and directed by singer-songwriter Sia.