Tiffany Haddish's secret role in Phineas and Ferb movie revealed

Tiffany Haddish makes an explosive appearance in the new Phineas and Ferb movie, and it's not so secret anymore!

The comedian and actress, who's a longtime fan of the animated franchise, was credited in the film released Friday on Disney+ as the voice behind "The Sound Someone Makes When They Explode From the Waist Up." For a little context, the comedy follows the character of Candace (voiced by Ashley Tisdale), who is abducted by aliens who thinks her name sounds like the "sound someone makes when they explode from the waist up"—which happens often where they live.

Image zoom Disney+

“When you think about the sound that somebody makes when they explode from the waist up, I don’t think there is a possible other choice, other than Tiffany Haddish,” creator Jeff “Swampy” Marsh told Decider. “It was simple for us. That wasn’t even clever casting.”

Co-creator Dan Povenmire explained how he went out of his way to please the Girls Trip star, in response to a special wish she had.

“She had one request: She wanted some Phineas and Ferb t-shirts," he said. "Now, the problem is, they haven’t been making Phineas and Ferb t-shirts for five years. So I was like, ‘By God, I’m going to get her some Phineas and Ferb t-shirts.’ She wanted Perry the Platypus t-shirts, specifically. So I got some turquoise and orange acrylic paint, some sharpies, and some nice t-shirts. I sent one of my production assistants to a place to get some nice t-shirts that they thought would be in her size. And I hand-painted some Perry the Platypus shirts for her.”

This isn't the first time Haddish works on an animated project. She voiced characters in The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, The Secret Life of Pets 2, and The Angry Birds Movie 2.

