Tiffany Haddish told Nicolas Cage she had her 'first big O' watching him in Face/Off

For Tiffany Haddish, Face/Off was more like Get/Off.

During a recent appearance on NPR's It's Been a Minute, the Girls Trip star recounted the story of her "first big O," which happened to take place while she was seeing the notoriously bonkers Nicolas Cage and John Travolta action film.

"Basically, I was at the movie theater seeing Face/Off. I was about 17 years old, on a date with this guy," Haddish explained. "And nobody else was in the theater really. It was just us in the back of the theater. And we started to make out... and it was my first time being fiddled with, I will say it like that."

She continued, "As I was achieving a momentous moment that I had never experienced in my life, I opened my eyes and the eyes of Nicolas Cage are looking into my eyes super big. And that was my first big O."

Tiffany Haddish; Nicolas Cage in 'Face/Off'

Fast-forward to decades later, when Haddish teamed up with Cage for the upcoming film The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (that's the one where Cage plays himself). "So now I'm standing across from this man, with those same big ol' eyeballs," she said. "And all I can think about is the guy that I went to the movies with... and then how weird I feel remembering this in front of him, and there he is looking at me."

Ultimately, Haddish decided she had to get the memory off her chest and come clean to Cage. "'Look, I'm really intimidated by you and I need to tell you something,'" Haddish recalled saying. "He was like, 'You? Tiffany Haddish? Intimidated?' I was like, 'I have to tell you this story, man! And once I tell you this story it'll be fine.'"

Indeed, it was. "He thought it was hilarious," Haddish said. "He laughed super hard. He goes, 'You know, my first wife, she saw me in a movie and she said she was gonna marry me, and we ended up getting married.' I said, 'Yeah, well, I didn't say that I was going to marry you, nor let you put your fingers anywhere on me, okay? I'm just letting you know that there's a thought that's been running through my mind, and it's keeping me from doing my job. But now that I've told you, I think this is going to be just fine.'"

We'll get to see just how much chemistry Haddish and Cage have when The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent hits theaters in April 2022. In the meantime, you can watch Haddish's full NPR interview below.

