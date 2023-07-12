The Haunted Mansion actress baffled costar Jamie Lee Curtis with hilarious news of her Groupon sequel years after taking Will and Jada Pinkett Smith on a swamp tour.

Haunted Mansion's Tiffany Haddish did another Groupon tour… with ghosts this time: 'I'm the queen of Groupon'

Tiffany Haddish is trading alligators for ghosts.

In what now seems to be the actress' great tradition for preparing to shoot literally any movie, she has officially launched Groupon: The Sequel, six years after causing a media firestorm with her hilarious tale of taking her Girls Trip costar Jada Pinkett Smith and husband Will Smith on an iconic Groupon swamp tour.

This time, she had a new destination. "I did the haunted walking tour. I had got a Groupon. None of the cast went with me, but my team, my hair and makeup, my assistant," Haddish tells EW during an interview for Disney's upcoming fantasy horror movie Haunted Mansion, where she plays a psychic. "Yeah, with a Groupon. I do everything on Groupon."

Haunted Mansion Tiffany Haddish in 'Haunted Mansion' | Credit: Disney

Sitting next to her, Haddish's costar, Jamie Lee Curtis, appears baffled by the admission, and inquires about the adventure.

"It was a walking one," Haddish says. "It was five of us, it was only, like, $100."

In disbelief, Curtis repeats the news out loud: "Tiffany Haddish did a Groupon ghost tour in New Orleans," to which Haddish responds, "I'm the queen of Groupon!"

Curtis, still in shock, stresses, "I'm sorry, I'm just going to go back: Tiffany Haddish did a Groupon ghost tour. I'm just saying," she says. "This is a reality show that I would pay good money to watch."

While she "didn't see no ghosts on the Groupon tour," Haddish confirms that "it was fun" anyway.

GIRLS TRIP, from left, Tiffany Haddish, Jada Pinkett Smith, Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, 2017. Tiffany Haddish, Jada Pinkett Smith, Regina Hall, and Queen Latifah in 'Girls Trip' | Credit: Everett Collection

As for that other Groupon outing, "We got to go on a swamp tour with a bunch of regular people. I feel like I brought a lotta joy to the public bringing them along. Jada was mad at first," Haddish, who eventually landed a Groupon Super Bowl commercial, told EW in 2017 of the swamp tour, which she brought the Smiths along for during production of Girls Trip. Pinkett Smith added that, "[Tiffany] now sends me special Groupons. I have bought a few things on Groupon, I have to say."

On the topic of Girls Trip and its long-awaited sequel, Haddish cites the ongoing writers' strike as the reason for a lack of progression in development. "That kind of puts a damper on things," she says. "I don't know."

Watch Haddish and Curtis discuss the Groupon ghost tour above. Haunted Mansion is in theaters on July 28.

